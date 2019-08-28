|
|
PAWTUCKET - William E. Amodie, 88, passed on August 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Joan (McElroy) Amodie.
He was a son of the late Charles and Alice (Green) Amodie. Bill had been employed as a stone mason and became the proprietor of Amodie and Sons Masonry. He was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by a daughter, Laura Ann Feley and her husband Jim, Charles J. Amodie and his wife Sheryl, and Joseph W. Amodie, six grandchildren, Angela Amodie, with whom he resided, Lisa Perry, Jennifer Marks, Allison Amodie, Anthony Amodie, and Tyler Feley, two brothers, Charles and John Amodie, eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings James Amodie, Thomas Amodie and Alice Kane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 31st in the Church of St. Teresa of the Child Jesus, 358 Newport Ave, Pawtucket at 10am. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery., Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 to 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 29, 2019