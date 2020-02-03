Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
1240 N Main St
Providence, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
1240 N Main St
Providence, RI
View Map
William Edward Bray Obituary
PAWTUCKET - William Edward Bray, 77, formerly of Pawtucket, died on Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was the loving husband of the late Paula Dyba. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late William C. and Anna M. (Quirk) Bray.

William was self-employed as a Computer Programmer. He was a graduate of St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket and went on to study at the University of Rhode Island where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

William was an avid Bridge Player and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his beloved siblings, James F. Bray and his wife Danette of Sebastian, FL, Miguel "Michael" Bray and his wife Basu Guragain of Dedham, MA, Edward R. Bray and his wife Mary of Pawtucket, and Thomas P. Bray and his wife Linda Micu of Lincoln, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Raymond Church, 1240 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 at 11AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at church prior to the Mass from 10-11AM. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.

Gifts in his memory to the Diocese of St. Thomas, VI: PO Box 301825, St Thomas, VI 00803, are greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 4, 2020
