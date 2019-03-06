PAWTUCKET - William "Bill" H. Cartwright, Jr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Golden Crest Nursing Center, North Providence. He was the husband of the late Charlotte E. (Collins) Cartwright. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William H., Sr. and Marie A. (Blais) Cartwright.

A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, Bill worked as a metal grader for Berger Recycling, Pawtucket for over thirty years before retiring in 2010. He enjoyed fishing, dining out, gambling and yard sale rummaging.

He is survived by four daughters, Cheryl Feather and her husband, Bill, of Seekonk, MA, Judith LHeureux of Pawtucket, Susan Harrington of Seekonk, MA and Candice Herman and her husband, Chris, of Pawtucket; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and five siblings, Rita Marciaro, Robert, Albert and Edward Cartwright, all of North Providence and Phyllis Jalbert of Lincoln. He was the father of the late William W. Cartwright; brother of the late Irene Entwistle and companion of the late Doris Bryant.

Services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary