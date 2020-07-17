1/1
William M. "Bill" Holliday, Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAWTUCKET - William "Bill" M. Holliday, Jr., 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Mabel (Sowter) Holliday.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Bill proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was an antique dealer who enjoyed donating his time at the local animal shelters.

He is survived by his dear friends and neighbors, Edward and Diane Emond of Pawtucket.

Interment with Military Honors in Rehoboth Village Cemetery will be private. Floral tributes and calling hours are respectfully omitted. Memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 would be appreciated.

Arrangements are entrusted with William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket.
TRIPPFUNERLAHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
So sad to hear of your passing. Will be greatly missed your girl friend.
Regina
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved