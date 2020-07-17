PAWTUCKET - William "Bill" M. Holliday, Jr., 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Mabel (Sowter) Holliday.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Bill proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was an antique dealer who enjoyed donating his time at the local animal shelters.
He is survived by his dear friends and neighbors, Edward and Diane Emond of Pawtucket.
Interment with Military Honors in Rehoboth Village Cemetery will be private. Floral tributes and calling hours are respectfully omitted. Memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are entrusted with William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERLAHOME.com