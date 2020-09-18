PAWTUCKET - William M. Shields, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dulce (Almeida) Shields for thirty-eight years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph F. and Elizabeth E. (Chadwick) Shields.Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force following his enlistment in the Army. He worked for over thirty years at U.S. Rubber in Providence and later at the former E.A. Adams Inc. in Pawtucket until his retirement.Bill was a member of the VFW, Post 602; American Legion and the Tri-City Elks Lodge No. 14 BPOE in Warwick. He was also an avid gardener and fan of all the New England sports teams as well as his grandchildren's sports teams. Woodworking and being very handy around his home filled his time, but cooking was his full-time love and hobby. Always finding a new recipe or planning the next gathering or holiday menu.Besides his loving wife, he leaves two beloved grandchildren, Tyler and Katelyn Shields; two brothers, Robert Shields of Chepachet and Joseph Shields in Florida; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Shields and several nieces and nephews. He was the loving father of the late Timothy J. Shields.Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket, followed by interment with Military Honors at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. VISITATION will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated.Due to current State of RI and Health Department restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Upon arrival at the funeral home you will be directed to a parking space. Due to occupancy restrictions, we ask that you remain inside your vehicle until an attendant usher directs you into the funeral home to offer brief condolences. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.