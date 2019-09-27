|
PAWTUCKET - On September 25, 2019, William (Bill) V. Fortin, beloved husband, father, Pepere, teacher and friend went home to heaven at the age of 81.
Bill was born on September 9, 1938 in Pawtucket, RI to the late William J. Fortin and Reha Tanguay. He is the stepson of the late Joseph S. Moreau. He attended Sacred Heart Academy in Central Falls and earned his Bachelors Degree from Providence College and Masters Degree from Rhode Island College.
Bill started his career teaching at St. Michael's in South Providence and went on to teach World History and Social Studies at LaSalle Academy in Providence, RI for 38 years.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Louise Langlois, their three daughters, son-in-law and two grandsons - Louise Anne Fortin of Pawtucket, Theresa Fortin of Albuquerque, NM, Alice Guilbert of Sammamish, WA, her husband Dan and their sons, Cameron and Owen.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30th from 4:00 - 7:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1st at 10:00a.m.at Our Lady of Consolation, at the corner of Webster and Sabin Streets in Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Bill's memory to LaSalle Academy, 612 Academy Ave., Providence, RI, 02908. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 28, 2019