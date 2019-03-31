Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cowdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Cowdell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William W. Cowdell Obituary
CUMBERLAND – William W. Cowdell, 83, of 2065 Mendon Road, passed away Friday, surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was the beloved husband of Agnes M. (Carr) Cowdell.

Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William and Rose (Meunier) Cowdell. He was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
He was a printer for 40 years working out of the Graphic Communications International Union, Providence Local 239, retiring in 1994. Bill was a U. S. Army veteran, Past President of the former St. Patrick Seniors, he was also an avid cribbage player and a Silver Life Master Bridge Player, Bill was also a diehard New York Yankees fan. After retirement he his wife and family spent many happy days aboard their 37-foot sailboat up and down the East Coast, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas.

Besides his wife, he leaves three children; Dawn M. Cowdell, Karen L. Yangson and Craig T. Cowdell, all of Florida; five grandchildren; Eric R. Cowdell, Billie Martel, Kaleb Yangson, Kiana Yangson, and Remy Cowdell, and a great-granddaughter, Birdie Martel, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late William R. Cowdell and brother of the late Carol Cowdell Musotic.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will begin on Monday with calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road (Route 122), Cumberland, and continue on Tuesday with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., with Funeral Services beginning at 10 a.m.. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Guest Book:jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now