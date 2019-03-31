CUMBERLAND – William W. Cowdell, 83, of 2065 Mendon Road, passed away Friday, surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was the beloved husband of Agnes M. (Carr) Cowdell.



Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William and Rose (Meunier) Cowdell. He was a lifelong Cumberland resident.

He was a printer for 40 years working out of the Graphic Communications International Union, Providence Local 239, retiring in 1994. Bill was a U. S. Army veteran, Past President of the former St. Patrick Seniors, he was also an avid cribbage player and a Silver Life Master Bridge Player, Bill was also a diehard New York Yankees fan. After retirement he his wife and family spent many happy days aboard their 37-foot sailboat up and down the East Coast, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas.



Besides his wife, he leaves three children; Dawn M. Cowdell, Karen L. Yangson and Craig T. Cowdell, all of Florida; five grandchildren; Eric R. Cowdell, Billie Martel, Kaleb Yangson, Kiana Yangson, and Remy Cowdell, and a great-granddaughter, Birdie Martel, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late William R. Cowdell and brother of the late Carol Cowdell Musotic.



A Celebration of Bill's Life will begin on Monday with calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road (Route 122), Cumberland, and continue on Tuesday with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., with Funeral Services beginning at 10 a.m.. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Guest Book:jjduffyfuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary