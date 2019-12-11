|
|
POULTNEY, VT - Wilma E. Roberts 92, died Friday December 6, 2019 at Mountain View Center in Rutland.
She was born April 18, 1927 in Goestling, Austria the daughter of Otto and Sophie (Laengauer) Fiala.
Wilma married William C. Roberts he predeceased her on August 5, 2010.
She enjoyed classical music, traveling, gardening and was a member of the German Club and the Parkinson's Association in Rhode Island.
Survivors are her son Gilbert Roberts and wife Margaret, of Poultney, by her grandson Christopher Roberts and her great grandson Connor Roberts and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband William C. Roberts, by her son William C. Roberts Jr. and by her sisters, Poldi Simmons and Elfie Fiala.
Services will be held in Swan Point Cemetery in Providence RI at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1St Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 12, 2019