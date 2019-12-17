|
LINCOLN - Yvette "Routhier" Beaudette, 90, passed away peacefully on December 13th at St. Antoine Residence. She was the loving wife of the late Normand R. Beaudette. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Lucienne Routhier.
Yvette is survived by her children, Denise Martin, husband Bob, Celeste Kheradi husband Dr. Jerry, Susanne Grant, husband Joe, Russell Beaudette, wife Carol, Daniel Beaudette, wife Estelle, Laurine Brady, husband Mike, a son-in-law, Frederick Kilsey; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren, siblings, Lillian Dionne, George Routhier, and Georgette Chabot. She was predeceased by her daughter Michelle Kilsey, grandson, Keith Martin, son in law George Marcotte and brothers Gerard and Albert Routhier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21st at 10am at St. Jude Church, Front St., Lincoln. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Friday, from 4pm until 7pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Antoine Residence, Activities Fund 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, 02896. Visit http://www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Dec. 18, 2019