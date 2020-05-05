Yvette L. Caron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yvette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Yvette L. Caron passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at St. Antoine Nursing Home in North Smithfield, RI. Yvette was born in Central Falls, RI and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Albina (Durand) Caron.

From 1953 - 1965, Yvette was the Assistant Office Manager for Cote & Lowrey Agency on Central Avenue in Pawtucket, RI. From 1965 - 1989 Yvette was the Corporate Officer / Treasurer and Office manager for Lefebvre Insurance Agency in Pawtucket, RI. From 1989 - 1997. Yvette was the Office Manager for Troy & Pires Company in Pawtucket, RI. After retiring in 1997, Yvette served as Chairperson and then Commissioner of the Pawtucket Housing Authority. She was then elected Vice President for Commissioners on the New England Regional Council of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment officials, a post she held for 2 consecutive terms. In her spare time Yvette enjoyed, music, dancing, bowling, golf and riding her bike.

Yvette is survived by her sister Monique (Caron) Perreault, a niece Pamela (Perreault) Carstens, and 2 nephews Kevin Perreault & Michael Perreault. She was predeceased by her sister Rita Caron.

Due to the Global Pandemic, service and burial will be private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from May 5 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
May 5, 2020
Yvette loved her little sister Mickey from the moment she was born. Then came Ray, Mickey's husband and after that her niece Pam and nephews Kevin and Mike they filled her life with Love and Joy. She always had a beautiful smile and loved doing things with her family, she will sadly be missed by her family. Mickey, Pam, Kevin and Mike we are so sorry for your loss. Love & Hugs the Billingtons
Pat Billington
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
My sister Yvette was a strong willed person and had a drive to succeed in everything she did. She was also a caring person and would help anyone who needed it. She faught and long hard fight with Altzheimers and in the end was overtaken by this COAVID-19 virus. She will be sorely missed. Love you Eve.
Monique Perreault
Sister
May 5, 2020
Yvette was a beautiful woman and a real sweetheart I knew her and her family since I was a small child and they lived across the street from my Uncle Bert. Rest in peace Ms Yvette. Mike Bachand
mike bachand
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved