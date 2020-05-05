NORTH SMITHFIELD - Yvette L. Caron passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at St. Antoine Nursing Home in North Smithfield, RI. Yvette was born in Central Falls, RI and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Albina (Durand) Caron.From 1953 - 1965, Yvette was the Assistant Office Manager for Cote & Lowrey Agency on Central Avenue in Pawtucket, RI. From 1965 - 1989 Yvette was the Corporate Officer / Treasurer and Office manager for Lefebvre Insurance Agency in Pawtucket, RI. From 1989 - 1997. Yvette was the Office Manager for Troy & Pires Company in Pawtucket, RI. After retiring in 1997, Yvette served as Chairperson and then Commissioner of the Pawtucket Housing Authority. She was then elected Vice President for Commissioners on the New England Regional Council of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment officials, a post she held for 2 consecutive terms. In her spare time Yvette enjoyed, music, dancing, bowling, golf and riding her bike.Yvette is survived by her sister Monique (Caron) Perreault, a niece Pamela (Perreault) Carstens, and 2 nephews Kevin Perreault & Michael Perreault. She was predeceased by her sister Rita Caron.Due to the Global Pandemic, service and burial will be private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.