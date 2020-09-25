1/1
Yvonne Falardeau
PAWTUCKET - FALARDEAU, YVONNE (GOYETTE), 99, of Pawtucket, R.I. and Riverside, R.I. passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, R.I. She was a long-term resident of Pawtucket R.I., Attleboro M.A., Mechanic Falls M.E., and Riverside, R.I. Yvonne was the wife of the late Rosario Falardeau.

Born in Pawtucket on September 12, 1921, Yvonne was the daughter of the late Victoria (Bedard) and John Goyette. She was a home maker, seamstress, loving mother, loving grandmother, and an all-around kind and gentle soul.

She is survived by her four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Raymond and Richard Falardeau. She was predeceased by 7 siblings Herbert Goyette, John Goyette, Antoin Goyette, Angelina (Goyette) Walker, Florence (Goyette) Pattenaude, Elizabeth (Goyette) Barney, and Mary (Goyette) Simpson.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Monday from 10:30-11:30 AM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are required. A private service will be Livestreamed at 12PM, noon on the funeral home website. The Burial will be private.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Sep. 25 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
