1/1
- Zittel Jeanette Jarsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share -'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1933 - 2020 Jeannette Zittel passed peacefully in Temecula on Sun, Sept. 6, 2020. Jeanette was born and raised in Owosso, Michigan. She came to Southern California as a young adult and spent many of her years in the Canyon Lake/Elsinore area where she made many friends and enjoyed and cared for them all. She is survived by her sons Michael Kress, Mark Kress, her daughter Martha Jarsey and her husband Edward Zittel. Jeanette asked for no memorial service so we will share our thoughts and memories with each other and online at forevermissed.com/jeanette-zittel/about. Her ashes will be returned to the sea.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved