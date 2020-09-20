1933 - 2020 Jeannette Zittel passed peacefully in Temecula on Sun, Sept. 6, 2020. Jeanette was born and raised in Owosso, Michigan. She came to Southern California as a young adult and spent many of her years in the Canyon Lake/Elsinore area where she made many friends and enjoyed and cared for them all. She is survived by her sons Michael Kress, Mark Kress, her daughter Martha Jarsey and her husband Edward Zittel. Jeanette asked for no memorial service so we will share our thoughts and memories with each other and online at forevermissed.com/jeanette-zittel/about
. Her ashes will be returned to the sea.