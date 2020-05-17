GLADYS CAMPBELL (HAWKINS) On Thursday May 7, 20 20, Gladys Campbell (Hawkins) of Hemet, CA passed away at the age of 96. Gladys was born on July 10, 1923 in Osakis, Minnesota. She graduated from Osakis High School in 1941 and spent most of her youth and young adult life in Osakis. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother of four children, Gary, Larry, Greg, and Denise, whom she raised with her first husband, Marvin Hartman. Gladys was a vibrant and energetic woman who loved her independence, her family, and her community. After she left Osakis, she and her family moved to Riverside, California in the late 1950s, but she often returned to Osakis to visit her family and friends. Throughout her adult life, Gladys was a caregiver to her mother, Ruth Hawkins (also of Minnesota), and spent many years as an outstanding Manager with See's Candy. When Gladys retired from See's Candy, she and her husband Lloyd moved to Hemet, California, where Gladys became a faithful member of her church congregation. She also loved volunteering as a docent with the Metropolitan Water District sharing her knowledge of the Hemet Dam with visitors from near and far. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Major Lloyd Campbell and her son Gary Hartman. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Hansen Hartman, her sons Larry Hartman, Greg Hartman, and daughter Denise Myers, as well as eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Cards and condolences may be sent to The Hartman Family at P.O. Box 867 La Quinta, CA 92247, where they will be collected and held until such time as a memorial service can be scheduled.





