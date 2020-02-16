|
|
September 7, 1921 - January 9, 2020 Constance Folkrod Olson died January 9, 2020 in her home at The Colony in Murrieta, CA where she lived for 31 Years. Connie was born September 7, 1921 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Cyril and Constance Folkrod. Mrs. Olson (Connie) moved to Chicago at a young age. She attended Chicago Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, and in 1943 married Walter R. Olson. Together they raised 5 children. Connie loved to travel all over the world, was an active member in P.E.O. International, and was very involved in The Colony's activities. She loved to cook and entertain, always making sure everyone had a good time. Mrs. Olson is survived by her daughter, Connie Byrd in Arizona and 3 sons, William, Robert and John in California. Her son, Richard, is deceased. She is Nana to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Olson will be buried with her husband, Walter R. Olson, at Riverside National Cemetery. Murrieta Valley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorial Contributions: Hospice of the Valley, 25240 Hancock Ave. #120, Murrieta, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020