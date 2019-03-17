|
ABEL H. URIBE
Age 94, of Corona, CA, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Abel was born on November 5, 1929. He was a life-long resident of Corona, CA. He served in the Army and fought in WWII from March 23, 1943- January 2, 1946.
Abel worked 15 plus years for Inter-Pace which later became Pacific Clay. He then retired from the Corona Mobile Park as a Security Attendant. Abel enjoyed watching baseball games, old western movies, and classic car shows. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking about past and current events. Abel had a remarkable memory for dates.
Abel is survived by countless, nephews, nieces, godchildren, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Mary Martinez Uribe, daughter Anna Lisa Uribe, both parents, and all his brothers and sisters. Abel was the last survivor of all his siblings.
Services will be held on Friday, March 22 at Saint Edward Catholic Church, Corona: Viewing 9:00am-10:00am followed by Mass 10:00am-11:00am. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 4414 14th. St., Riverside. Reception to follow at Joe Dominguez Post 742, 1557 Yorba St., Corona.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019