November 6, 1922 - June 12, 2020 Abel was born November 6, 1922 to Leonard & Jennie (Lolkus) Vander Burgh near Leota, MN. Abe died at his home in Hemet, CA on June 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He will be interred in the Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler, Minnesota at a later date. Survivors include eighteen nieces and nephews. Preceding in death are his parents; son, Kent; one brother and six sisters: and nine nieces and nephews.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.
