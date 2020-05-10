June 10, 1951 - April 11, 2020 Abraham Lincoln Shreiner Jr was born to Abraham and Harriet (Groff) Shreiner on June 10, 1951, in Lancaster, PA. After graduating from Edgewood High School in West Covina, CA, he attended Mt. San Antonio College and joined the United States Navy in 1971, serving for 6 years. After his service he took a position in Aerospace, working on satellite recorders for the Space Shuttle. He attended Cal State Fullerton receiving a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering. After 2 decades in Aerospace he moved on to commercial truck driving and worked as a natural Santa Claus in shopping malls in California and New York. He enjoyed helping others, DIY projects at home, camping, fishing, fellowship at Calvary Chapel Moreno Valley, reading and taking thoughtful walks through the neighborhood with his picker to clean up litter. He will be remembered as a smart, funny, kind and considerate man whose main goal was to spread love and kindness to all he encountered. He passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's disease in Hurricane, UT. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 48 years, Rebecca Shreiner and was survived by his children, Matthew Shreiner and Cara Shreiner as well as two sisters Linda White and Kimberly Shreiner. He was preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Harriet Shreiner along with his sister Sharon Tanner. He will be greatly missed by a host of family from California, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Pennsylvania; his Calvary Chapel Moreno Valley family; his gaggle of "second children"; and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later, currently undecided date at Calvary Chapel Moreno Valley, and Interment at Riverside National Cemetery will also occur on a future, undecided date.





