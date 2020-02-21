The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
Ada Elena Barreto


1949 - 2020
Ada Elena Barreto Obituary
March 26, 1949 - January 28, 2020 Ada Elena Barreto, of Riverside, CA, passed from natural causes at 70 years old. A Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and lifelong Elementary School Teacher, Ada Elena served her country proudly and helped hundreds of children across Riverside county learn, thrive, and succeed. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, mentor, and friend. Ada is survived by her two children, four grandchildren, and two sisters. A service will be held in her honor at Arlington Mortuary in Riverside, CA. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11AM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020
