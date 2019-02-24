ADA MARIE (REE) RIFE

Age 91, of Riverside, California, passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born in Eldorado City, Oklahoma on January 2, 1928. Marie was co-owner of Security Centre Insurance along with her beloved husband, Neil, who passed away before her in 2008. Marie is survived by her daughter Debbie; her step-children Pat (Ken), Randy (Suzanne) and Becky (Ron); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. The joy and happiness she brought to life will be greatly missed. We will all miss her very much! A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, California followed by interment at 1:00 pm at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside. A reception with refreshments at Crestlawn will immediately follow the services. All family and friends are invited to attend and share life stories of Ree. Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019