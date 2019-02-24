The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Ada Rife Obituary
ADA MARIE (REE) RIFE
 Age 91, of Riverside, California, passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born in Eldorado City, Oklahoma on January 2, 1928. Marie was co-owner of Security Centre Insurance along with her beloved husband, Neil, who passed away before her in 2008. Marie is survived by her daughter Debbie; her step-children Pat (Ken), Randy (Suzanne) and Becky (Ron); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. The joy and happiness she brought to life will be greatly missed. We will all miss her very much! A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, California followed by interment at 1:00 pm at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside. A reception with refreshments at Crestlawn will immediately follow the services. All family and friends are invited to attend and share life stories of Ree.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
