Mrs. Ada VanderMolen was born in Hillegom, Netherlands, on October 1, 1919. She peacefully passed away on June 13, 2020 with her two daughters by her bedside. A survivor of the WWII Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, she and her late husband Louis immigrated to the United States in 1951 with their two young children. She had lived in Corona-Norco for over 60 years and with her late husband was the past owner of VanderMolen Hardware and the VanderMolen Center in Norco, California. She was a great mother, provided a loving home for her family, and treasured her children and grandchildren. With a quiet, kind personality she had a constant philosophy of focusing on the positive elements of life. She is survived by four of her five children, John VanderMolen of Eureka, California, Johanna VanderMolen of Sausalito, California, Louis VanderMolen of Laguna Beach, California and Ann Kantor of Corona, California. Ada has nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She joins her husband and son Cornelius (Neal), both of whom preceded her in death. Ada will be sorely missed by all who knew her. At her request, a private family memorial service will be held.





