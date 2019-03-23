January 20, 1972 - March 17, 2019 Adrian Arthur Nierras was born on January 20, 1972 in Manila, Philippines to Joaquin V. Nierras and Bernadette G. Wall. Adrian worked as a dedicated Security Guard for nearly 28 years. Like many followers of Christ, Adrian described God's nature as loving. He had a quiet disposition that was gentle and heartfelt. He was humble, kind, protective and cared for others first before himself. His laughs and chuckles were contagious and playful which will be missed dearly. He was an avid Star Trek fan and enthusiastic gun collector. Adrian also enjoyed spending time watching sci-fi movies and gingerly playing with his nieces and nephews. To those who knew Adrian, he was like the fire in the hearth; warm, inviting, peaceful and always discreetly lighting the room. On Sunday, March 17, 2019, the Lord welcomed Adrian home. He was 47. Adrian is survived by his mother, Bernadette G. Wall; brothers – Andrew J. Nierras, Richard J. Wall and Hari Cedre; sisters – Arlene T. Brockenborough and Arlyn B. Nierras; brother-in-law – Kevin L. Brockenborough, Jr.; sisters-in-law – Gina D. Nierras, Daisy S. Wall and Melissa S. Cedre; nephews – Noah Cedre, Jeremiah Cedre, Elijah Cedre and Joshua Nierras; nieces – Isabell R. Wall and Ava M. Wall. A Celebration of Life funeral service is on Monday, March 25, 1pm, at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Avenue. WL00193210-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary