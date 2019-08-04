|
Adrienne Adele (Ahlin) Cluque April 13, 1937 - July 23, 2019 Adrienne Cluque, 82 passed away at her home in San Jacinto, CA. Adrienne was an avid entertainment fan who loved music, radio, TV and film and had very fierce opinions about politics. She was well known by family and friends as a passionate Rolling Stones fan and in particular for her love of their front man, Mick Jagger. Born in South Gate in 1937, Adrienne was known as a spunky and unique individual and remained as such her entire life. Current pop culture news was one of her hobbies. She frequently cut out articles from magazines and newspapers to send to those she loved based on their interests. She married Gregory Paul Cluckey in 1955 and they had four daughters. After the family moved to Corona in 1967, she became known as a welcoming host for those who were invited in to her Cresta Verde home. For most of her life, she loved to take road trips with her family to places like Yosemite, San Diego and Newport Beach. She also loved trips to Las Vegas with husband Paul where they saw Elvis Presley several times. Her time in Las Vegas also lead her later in life to living in Mesquite, NV, a town she loved very much. Adrienne and Paul divorced in 1977 and she never remarried. Her four daughters and their respective spouses survive Adrienne: Kimberlee Cluque, Kori Norsell (Daryl), Kelli Cluque and Kristine Parnell (Christopher). Five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her sister, Jan Wolsleger also survive her. The family is planning a private life celebration event to be announced later. Donations in her honor can be made to the Ramona Humane Society in San Jacinto where she adopted her beloved cat, Mr. Jinx. WL00207740-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019