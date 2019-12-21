|
|
April 21, 1950 - December 10, 2019 Precious Bob, love of my life, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Fairfield, CA to Joseph D. and Verna A. Kain, both deceased. He attended elementary school in Fairfield and locally, having moved to Riverside at the age of 10. He attended Sierra Junior High School and Ramona High School, graduating in 1968. From the age of nine he knew he would have a pencil in his hand. He worked his way through college at warehousing and many drafting jobs. After graduating he started drafting at Fleetwood Enterprises and was hired by L. Eugene Boyd (Hemet), Paul Rigino & Associates (Redlands) and Herman Ruhnau & Associates (Riverside). He fully immersed himself in AIA, becoming past president and, of course, the AIA golf tournaments supporting young architects. His big move toward another chapter in his life came when he joined the firm of HMC Architects in 1980, becoming President/CEO from 1995-2004, then Chairman of the Board and past president. His work for the firm was primarily in health care and hospital projects. He retired in 2012 after 32 years. He continued his involvement in architecture while consulting at A3K Consulting, LLC. Bob was known throughout the State of California and as far away as Washington DC. He was a compassionate, career minded architect affilliated with and supported many organizations--AIA, AIA Academy for Health, Healthcare Forum, Founding Member American College of Healthcare Architects, Riverside Planning Commission, Riverside Art Museum, , Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, Inland Empire Economic Partnership, TEC International, Children's Fund San Bernardino, San Bernardino State University, Cal Poly Pomona and California Baptist University to name a few. He loved life and his career and enjoyed bringing people together both in work and play. During his free time, which was not often, he enjoyed golf, sailing, cars (Riverside Porsche Club), woodworking, Leggo architecture design, family get togethers and animals. Survived by his wife Shelley, sister Janet Corber, brother Steve Kain (Kara), sisters-in-law Marsha Scott (Bill), Marilyn Crout (Don), many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and his four legged children. Private service and Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made to California Baptist University in the name of Robert J. Kain, AIA, Endowed Scholarship; Cal Poly Pomona in the name of Robert Kain, Department of Architecture, College of Environmental Design; or Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 21, 2019