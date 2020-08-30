1/1
Al J. Gross
January 3, 1943 - July 28, 2020 Al Gross passed away from natural causes on July 28, 2020, at Riverside Community Hospital. Al was born in North Dakota. The family left the farm in North Dakota around 1955 and moved to Riverside, CA. Al attended Riverside Poly High School. He was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Anna Schaff Gross and sisters Julie Phelps and Lorraine Emter. Al is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Thomas Gross, daughters Shelby Gross (Dan Rudd), Mandy Karmann (Aaron) and Leann Gross, siblings Hilda Mary Gerety, Richard Gross (Susan), and Annabelle Caballero, and many nieces and nephews. Al worked in the auto parts industry and was co-owner of Automotive Jobber Supply in Riverside. He enjoyed going to his trailer at the Colorado River in Parker, hunting and fishing, and drinking beer with his buddies. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 30, 2020.
