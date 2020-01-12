|
ALBERT AGUILAR CABALLERO Age 78, born on April of 1941 in Douglas, Arizona, passed away quietly at his life-long home in Riverside, California on December 28, 2019. His parents, Sylvester and Lorence Caballero, moved their young family to Arlington, CA. in January of 1946 after WWII. After thirty years, his dad who was a naturalized citizen from Santiago, Michoac n, Mexico retired from Fontana Kaiser Steel in 1979. Albert grew up with the blessings of a family grounded in work-ethics, justice, love, and happiness. Albert earned money to pay for his school tuition at St. Thomas Catholic School (grades 1-8). As a paper boy for the Press-Enterprise, his qualities were soon recognized, and years later he earned a managerial night position which helped to pay for his tuition at Saint Francis De Sales High School--his 1959 graduation was the last co-ed class. Before entering the Air Force, he met his sweetheart, Annabelle Gross from Riverside. In June of 1964, they married, and had two sons (Allen, college graduate and a 20-yr. retired Marine, and Albert who taught math in LA. high school). For the past fifty-five years, Albert exemplified the trusting, caring, and loving husband and father. Albert met life's challenges with a "si, se puede" approach, and went on to complete college, he earned a secondary teaching credential, and transferred to teach at the new high local school-Arlington High. He enjoyed teaching auto mechanics, Driver's Ed., he created and sponsored the Arlington Auto Club, and also taught Algebra at Arlington High until his retirement in 1998-lots of fundraising efforts were made easier with Annabelle's delicious and exquisite cooking treats. After retirement, Albert volunteered and supported Arlington's football games. He dearly loved his family, Catholic faith, his hometown of Arlington, and his country. He leaves two granddaughters, one great grandson, many nieces and nephews in particular Maury Perdomo, and Robert Handlon, his sisters (Alicia Handlon, Monica Caballero, and Irene Perdomo who died In Sept. of 1998), cousins, and their families who share the memories of Albert's family gatherings, celebrations, music, and life. We close with our dad's salutations: "Adios muchachos, y mas frijoles." Mass: (9:30 AM-Jan. 16, 2020) St. Catherine's at 3680 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92506. Burial location: Crestlawn Cemetery at 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA. 92505.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020