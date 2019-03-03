The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
11500 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
(951) 689-1441
For more information about
Albert Brunelle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
11500 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Brunelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Brunelle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Brunelle Obituary
April 13, 1923 - February 22, 2019 Albert J. Brunelle, 95, of Riverside, CA, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in North Dakota, on April 13, 1923. He was married to Marjorie (Lehnherr) Brunelle on February 17, 1947. Al owned and managed the Dairy Queen on California and Monroe for 38 years. He was survived by his wife of 72 years, 5 daughters, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. The funeral will be held at 1:00 pm, March 6, at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 11500 Arlington, Riverside. WL00191160-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
Download Now