|
|
April 13, 1923 - February 22, 2019 Albert J. Brunelle, 95, of Riverside, CA, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in North Dakota, on April 13, 1923. He was married to Marjorie (Lehnherr) Brunelle on February 17, 1947. Al owned and managed the Dairy Queen on California and Monroe for 38 years. He was survived by his wife of 72 years, 5 daughters, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. The funeral will be held at 1:00 pm, March 6, at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 11500 Arlington, Riverside. WL00191160-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2019