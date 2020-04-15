|
|
June 24, 1922 - April 6, 2020 Albert Eugene Piester peacefully passed away April 6th, 2020, in his home from natural causes at the age of 97. He is now home with the Lord and his predeceased wife of 54 years, Maxine Scurlock Piester. Eugene is also predeceased by his parents, Albert and Cora Elizabeth Piester; his sisters Mildred Jacobs and Mary Thomas; and his brothers Charles Piester, Norman Piester, and Robert Piester. Eugene is survived by his adopted daughters Linda Lange of Apple Valley, CA, and Deborah Haines of Corona, CA. He is survived by his grandchildren Lisa Ludwig of Port St Lucie, FL, and David Lange of Apple Valley, CA, and a large number of nieces and nephews. Eugene was born in Corona, CA, on June 24th, 1922. He graduated from Corona High School in 1940. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during World War II in 1942 through 1945. He was part of the First Air Commando Group, China Burma India (CBI) Theater. After the war, he returned home to Corona/Norco and took over his father's plastering business with his brother, Charles. After many years of plastering, the brothers attended Chaffey College where they both received their real estate broker's license. They created Corona Realty in the middle 1960s selling real estate in the local area. After selling Corona Realty in the late 1990s / early 2000s, they created Corona West Enterprises, a properties management company. They owned and operated the real estate businesses for over 50 years. Eugene enjoyed photography with his brother, Charles. Eugene and Charles also received their private pilot's licenses from the flight school at the Corona airport, enjoying trips throughout the local area. Eugene and Maxine enjoyed their many travels to his annual military reunions all over the United States. They also traveled to Mexico, Canada, Europe, Egypt, and Israel. Services at Thomas Miller Mortuary will not be held due to the current COVID 19 virus situation. Interment will be at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Cemetery on April 16th, 2020. Attendance is limited to immediate family due to COVID 19 and a limited number of people allowed. A celebration of life / memorial service is planned to be held in the future. Eugene was a huge proponent of education. Donations may be made to Azusa Pacific University, the Corona Art Association Scholarship fund in either Eugene or Maxine's name, or or church. Condolences for the family may be offered online at: https://www.thomasmillermortuary.com/obituary/albert-eugene-piester/
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020