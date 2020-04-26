Home

August 1, 1942 - April 14, 2020 Al was born in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Irene Smith. He served four years in the Army, and was in the construction business for over 30 years. He lived in the Hemet, CA area for over 60 years. Al graduated from Hemet High School, and attended SBVC and MSJC. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Calvin Smith, and sister Noella Kelley. Al is survived by his wife Patsy (Loncar) Smith; son Zay Smith; daughter Rochelle Lorch (Bob); grandsons Jackson and Brady Lorch, and Quentin Smith, and sister Bev DeSaulnier. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Hemet Valley Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
