|
|
Alfred "Freddy" Cabrera
November 2, 1957 - February 9, 2019
We were blessed to have our Freddy for 61 years. Preceded by his father, Joe "Indio" Cabrera. He is survived by his mother, Elisa Cabrera; sisters, Margie (Rudy) Munoz, Vicki (Sani) Tinielu, Peanut (Roy) Matus, Elisa Cabrera, JoJo (Frank) Torres. He was also loved by 20 nieces and nephews, 44 great nieces and nephews and 4 great great nephews.
Services will be held at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer on Feb. 18, 2019 from 4-8 pm with Rosary at 6:30 pm. Services Feb. 19 will be held at Garden of Prayer from 12pm to 1pm. Interment Olivewood Memorial Park on Central at 1:30 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019