Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
Alfred Cabrera
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Olivewood Memorial Park
3300 Central Avenue
Riverside, CA
Alfred "Freddy" Cabrera


1957 - 2019
Alfred "Freddy" Cabrera Obituary
Alfred "Freddy" Cabrera
November 2, 1957 - February 9, 2019
 We were blessed to have our Freddy for 61 years. Preceded by his father, Joe "Indio" Cabrera. He is survived by his mother, Elisa Cabrera; sisters, Margie (Rudy) Munoz, Vicki (Sani) Tinielu, Peanut (Roy) Matus, Elisa Cabrera, JoJo (Frank) Torres. He was also loved by 20 nieces and nephews, 44 great nieces and nephews and 4 great great nephews.
Services will be held at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer on Feb. 18, 2019 from 4-8 pm with Rosary at 6:30 pm. Services Feb. 19 will be held at Garden of Prayer from 12pm to 1pm. Interment Olivewood Memorial Park on Central at 1:30 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
