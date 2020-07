Or Copy this URL to Share

Happy 89th Birthday to my husband FITO HERNANDEZ I love you. I know that you are happy and at peace in Heaven where you are no longer in pain. We will never forget you and we love you. Love, Helen Hernandez, Cathy & Jay Ondarza, Albert & Chirstina Hernandez, Albert Jr. & Bryanna Hernandez, Irene & Julianne Faith Trammell, & Jonathan Jackson.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store