Alfred "Fito" Hernandez
ALFRED "FITO" HERNANDEZ September 15, 2020 Fito, today is one year since you left us. I'm slowly beginning to face life without you in it, but it is going to take me a long time and I will never forget you. I hope you are happy and having fun in heaven seeing all your friends. We sure do miss you down here. We all love you very much. Love Helen, your loving wife,and your children: Cathy and Jay Ondarza, Albert and Christina Hernandez, Irene Trammell; and your grandchildren: Albert and Bryanna Hernandez, and Julianne and Jonanthan Jackson.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 15, 2020.
