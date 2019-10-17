The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
February 25, 1936 - October 11, 2019 On October 11, 2019 Al Syford left, for the last time, the home he first entered with his parents, Walter and Cleo Syford, in 1936. Back then he was called Sonny. Al loved to garden. His avocadoes were prized among his friends, his tomatoes better than any from the store. And the renuculas and sweet peas he gave to his partner, Susan, were beautiful. For several years his green thumb was put to good use in maintaining a couple of gardens at Eden Lutheran Church. Al and Susan liked to travel, and managed to see a lot of the world. The east coast in autumn was a favorite destination, instead of post cards Al sent envelopes full of multi colored leaves. Hawaii was Al's go to place. He learned the stock market at his father's knee, and used that knowledge to good effect for many years. Al is survived by his partner of 45+ years, Susan Downer. Also by cousins Cheril, Penelope, Judy, Max, Patty, and Jeanette. The Memorial Service will be held at Eden Lutheran Church - 4725 Brockton Ave. - at 1:00pm Friday, October 18, 2019. Graveside service will be held at Montecito Memorial Park - 3520 E. Washington St., Colton - at 11:00am Saturday, October 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eden Lutheran Church. Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Montecito Memorial Park
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019
