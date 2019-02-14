|
|
4/11/22 - 1/28/19 Alice Irene Auck, 96, passed away at home in Riverside, California, on January 28, 2019. Alice was born to Ira and Isabel Benedict in Lansing, Michigan, on April 11, 1922. Alice married James Edwin Auck in 1947. She is survived by three children: Betsy Pineda; Jim Auck; and Larry Auck; twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Auck; and two sons, Richard and David Auck. Alice was known for her intelligence, sense of humor, and gentle, loving presence. A Celebration of Alice's Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. UCR Alumni and Visitors' Center 3701 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, California, 92521 In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to one of the following organizations: AutismSpeaks act.autismspeaks.org Williams Syndrome Association williams-syndrome.org WL00189370-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019