Alice Ruth Bundesman

Alice Ruth Bundesman Obituary
August 31, 1938 - Jan 22, 2020 Alice was born to Eva and Walter Tanner in Mattoon, IL. She attended and graduated from North Hollywood High School. She then attended and graduated Cosmetology school and became a hairdresser. She later became a mother, housewife, and God fearing woman. She loved spending time with her family and garage saleing where she found many treasures, but most of all she loved the Lord. Alice married Gene Bundesman July 31, 1969, she has 2 children April (Russell ) Crha and Robin (Alan) Kampwerth and grandchildren Amber Stokes, Cassie Crha, Courtney Kampwerth, Rachael (Andy) Fallon, great grandchildren AbbyLynn Allert, Colton, Lily, Lacy Fallon Memorial Service will be held at The Grove Community Church Chapel in Riverside on January 30th at 10:30 am
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020
