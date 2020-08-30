1/1
Allen Duane Brenneise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Al passed away peacefully at home of natural causes in Bakersfield, CA on July 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Rita of 47 years and family. Al was born in Fallon, Montana on March 26, 1934 at home to Edwin and Barbara (Bossert) Brenneise, the first born of four children. Family moved to Richmond, CA and on to Lodi, CA. Al only spoke German when he lived in Montana but quickly learned English after moving. Al graduated from Lodi High School in 1953. He belonged to the football team, school band, Moose band and broke the 100 yard dash record. Al also held a job working in his cousin's radio/T.V. shop and helped take care of his mother, father and siblings. Al was in the Air Force from 1954 - 1959. He was stationed at Mt. Home AFB in Idaho. Al married Barbara Richardson in 1957 and they had three children. Al worked for the U.S. government in various departments including five years in Germany teaching the GI's. He had a lot of responsibilities for maintaining electronic equipment, training people, making sure all roads and communications were working and designing equipment. He received numerous awards for his work. Al moved to Norwalk, CA and then married Rita Myers-Seamons on September 9, 1972. Al enjoyed square dancing with his wife, coaching his daughters in Bobby Sox and umpiring. Al's passion was recording music to the latest technology. Al and Rita moved to El Dorado, CA in 1981 where Al worked for the U.S. Forest Service. Al retired in 1985, sold the house in 1987 and together, he and Rita traveled the U.S. and parts of Canada for 27 years as full time RVers. Al was always on the move, not letting grass grow under his feet, saw a lot and met a lot of people. Al was preceded in death by his brother Floyd Brenneise, brother Dallas Brenneise, son Terry Allen Brenneise and stepson Don Seamons. He is survived by his wife Rita Brenneise, sister Shirley Maloy (Larry), daughter Cindy Schiavone (Matt), daughter Cathy Nash (Paul) and stepdaughter Patricia Robb (Curtis), ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A military service will be held Friday, September 4 at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:45pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved