7-14-1947 - 10-13-2020 Allen, 73, of El Cajon, CA., passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, with his beloved wife Karen and their children by his side, after a difficult battle with Parkinson's. Allen was on born on July 14, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Karen Kenrick, daughters Wendy (Mike) Atkins, Callie Keenan, Jenny (Colin) Shumway, sister Ellen (Denny) Fiss, and eight grandchildren. Allen moved as a child with his family to Imperial Beach, CA. where his father served in the U.S. Navy. After graduating from Mar Vista HS he traveled to Alaska and worked on a fishing boat before joining the U.S Army and serving in the Vietnam war. After the war he received his 2 year degree at AZ Western before embarking on a life-long 30 year career in the U.S. Border Patrol. Allen's life was one built on his love for his family. He raised his three girls with lessons in life that will be handed down for generations. He always had a positive outlook on life and looked for the good in any situation. Even in the end, fighting the painful disease of Parkison's he fought it with grace and a positive attitude all with a smile on his face. He loved the ocean, food (loved him some pasta), road trips, camping, and making memories with his grandchildren. Allen will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, generous heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2020.
