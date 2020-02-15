|
|
July 12, 1925 - February 8, 2020 Born in Hooksett, New Hampshire on July 12, 1925, has fallen asleep in death on this day the 8th of February 2020. At 94 years old, she had a very fulfilling life, mother to 8 children, 2 step children, 35 grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was best known for her many years in the entertainment business. Known as "Thealani and 'The Thealani Dancers'". She spent more than 56 years, the last 42 years, with her partner and companion Doug Reed Sr. as Master of Ceremonies. With her two bands, the "Majestic's" and the "Islanders" she put on the best and most exciting shows consisting of dances from all over the Pacific Islands, as well as belly dancing for famous actors, such as Bob Hope and Ronald Reagan, and has been featured in many newspapers and TV shows. Good night Mom, have a nice rest. We all love you so very much and will miss you so. A memorial will be held at the Magnolia Presbyterian Church at 7200 Magnolia Ave, Riverside. Ca. on the 7th of March at 11:00am. Donations to the church in honor of her would be appreciated.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 15, 2020