April 4, 1958 - January 4, 2020 Alvin Wayne Bartholomew passed away on January 4 in his home in Riverside, CA. He was born on April 4, 1958. He is survived by his parents, Oliver and Sarah Bartholomew and was preceded in death by his brother, Anton Bartholomew. He is the uncle of Morgan and Anton Jr. Bartholomew of Riverside. Alvin is the nephew of Edna W. Bartholomew of Riverside and Carrie Scott of Albany, Georgia. Alvin worked recently for Amazon. He spent 13 years in the Federal Reserve and worked in security services for most of his life. He was a Deacon at Grace Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Alvin will be remembered for his love and care of his Mom and Dad. The viewing will be held on Friday, January 17 from 9:00-11:00am at Grace Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 10250 Cypress Avenue in Riverside, the funeral services will start at 11:00am at Grace Bethel Missionary Church and burial ceremony will immediately follow at Olivewood Cemetery, 3300 Central Avenue in Riverside. Tillman Riverside Mortuary, 2874 Tenth Street, Riverside CA 92507
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020
