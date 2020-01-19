The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Alvin Bartholomew Obituary
April 4, 1958 - January 4, 2020 Alvin Wayne Bartholomew passed away on January 4 in his home in Riverside, CA. He was born on April 4, 1958. He is survived by his parents, Oliver and Sarah Bartholomew and was preceded in death by his brother, Anton Bartholomew. He is the uncle of Morgan and Anton Bartholomew Jr. of Riverside. He was a Deacon at Grace Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He was laid to rest in Olivewood Cemetery on Friday, January 17. Alvin will be remembered for his love and care of his Mom and Dad.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020
