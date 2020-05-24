ALYCE MAE PETERSON October 7, 1936 to May 17, 2020 Alyce Peterson (nee Roehl) was born in Madison, Minn. to Henry and Mary Roehl of Bellingham, Minn. Henry was the St. Clair agent for the Sinclair Oil Company and Mary was a stay-at-home mom. Very early in her life, Alyce began helping Henry at his business and it is reported that she was driving the Sinclair Oil delivery truck at nine years of age. Alyce graduated from Bellingham High School in 1954 and continued her education at St. Cloud State (Minn.) where she earned a teaching degree. Alyce married Dale M. Gagnon, a boy from the town of Ortonville, Minn, in 1957. Dale was already in the U.S. Air Force and Alyce accompanied him to posts in Nebraska, California, Alaska, and then back to Riverside, California where they settled for good. Along the way, the Gagnons were blessed with two daughters, Kathy and Karyn. Dale passed away in 1972. Alyce married Phillip H. Peterson in 1976 and instantly became "mom" to five more daughters: Cyndy, Denise, twins Sherry and Wendy, and Barbara. Although never living in the house at the same time, when all seven daughters were together, the laughter and fun were contagious. Alyce and Phil made many trips, often visiting family but occasionally going on great adventures including a trip to Korea where they visited areas related to Phil's military service. Phil passed away in 2012. Alyce was a dedicated teacher for more than fifty years, the last twenty-one years in the Riverside Unified School District where she taught kindergarten at Magnolia Elementary School. She retired in 2003. Alyce was an enthusiastic "slots" player and went regularly to Las Vegas and occasionally to other gaming spots. She generally returned home with more (sometimes lots more!) than she left with and frequently shared winnings with family members. After several serious health issues, Alyce moved to Meridian of Riverside (now Arlington Riverside) Assisted Living Community and spent the last years of her life making new friends and becoming a favorite of many of the staff. She retained her loving and cheerful outlook the entire time and passed away quietly on May 17, 2020. Alyce is survived by daughters Kathy Walters (Jim), Karyn Amen (Jonny), Cyndy Swaim (Randy), Denise Peery, Sherry Parker (Ray Gomez), Wendy Peterson, and Barbara Robinson (Rob). She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and very special friends Wayne and Pauline Jensen. Due to limitations imposed by the COVID virus, there will not be a formal service. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5-7pm at Akes Family Funeral Home located at 9695 Magnolia Avenue in Riverside. COVID restrictions require that masks be worn and attendance will be limited to ten persons at a time. A graveside service will be held at the Bellingham (Minn.) Cemetery on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with those arrangements entrusted to Zahrbock Funeral Chapel in Madison, Minn. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 24, 2020.