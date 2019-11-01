|
AMOS EDWARD EUBANKS (Sonny) Amos Edward Eubanks (Sonny), 87, was surrounded by his family when he passed away on October 15, 2019 in Riverside, California. Sonny was born in Jenkinsville, South Carolina to Silas Eubanks Sr. and Lillie Mae (Martin) Eubanks. Sonny was a Vietnam veteran who served 26 years in the United States Air Force. After retirement from the Air Force he worked 21 years for the City of Colton where he was a longtime resident. Sonny was a generous Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle. Sonny always was there to lend a helping hand. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed many activities including: fishing, golfing, traveling, playing cards and learning to play the guitar. Sonny was a dedicated and active member of his church. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog Barney. Many who knew him characterized him as one of the most caring and gentle people they had ever met. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, brother Simeon and sister Ida Mae. He is survived by his wife Bobbie (Ball) Eubanks of 34 years; his seven children: Sharon, Eddie, Stevie, Carolyn, Ann, Lynn and Terry; his five step-children: Patricia, Brenda, Gwendolyn, Michael and Haywood; his brothers Silas (Junior), Leroy, Johnny, Eddie; and his sisters Rosetta, Gwen, Myrtis, Lillie Mae and El Dora. He is also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary located 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside CA. Committal service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on November 6, 2019 at 11:00am. Repass Reception will follow.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019