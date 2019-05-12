AMPARO ARREOLA ELIZONDO

Amparo Arreola Elizondo passed away peacefully May 3, 2019, surrounded by family at Cherry Valley Healthcare in Banning, CA.

She was born May 8, 1924 to Enrique Arreola & Francesca Marmolejo Arreola in La Plata, Missouri. Amparo lived her entire life in Banning. She was the eldest of ten children and was translator for her parents who only spoke Spanish.

She lived through the depression and cleaned houses during her school years to help her family. After graduating from Banning High School she worked as an office assistant at a local dry cleaner.

She married in 1946 and for a few years worked as a seamstress at a local shirt factory. It was at that time she was nominated as shop steward for her co-workers and also served as PTA President for her youngest son's elementary school. She was also a cub scout leader during that time.

After raising her children she went back to college, graduated as an LVN and worked at Hemet Valley Hospital until her retirement. After retirement she volunteered helping students read at Hemmerling School.

Her zest for living and ready smile, her kindness, faith in God and love for her family & friends, her joy in every flower she grew, her happiness for all the joyful celebrations & holidays she hosted at her home every year will never be forgotten.

Amparo had a special love and bond with her sister, Gloria Crist; nieces, Martha Wallis and Jorginna Rios. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique & Francesca Arreola; sons, Ray Michael, Tommy, & Oswaldo Elizondo; brothers, Abraham, Manuel, Rudolph Arreola; sisters, Estella Rios and Sally Herrera. She is survived by her daughters, Flavia Bock and Teresa Heslop both of Banning, CA, Carmen Alvarez of Carlsbad, NM, Minnie Gomez of Las Cruces, NM and Delma Pineda of Carlsbad, NM; brothers Henry of Fort Mohave, AZ, Thomas of Mexico and Larry of Redlands, CA; sister, Gloria Crist of Longview, WA; 30 grandchildren, 70 great grandchildren, 31 great-great grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews. She will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4pm-8pm with Rosary at 7pm at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning, CA. Funeral service will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, Banning, with burial to follow at San Gorgonio Memorial Park of Banning.