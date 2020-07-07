Anastasia (Stacie) Newham July 28, 1975 - May 28, 2020 Stacie was born in the city of Riverside, CA. She leaves behind her parents Robert and Theresa Newham; her sister Lori and brother-in-law Reed; her nephew Brian and his wife Kelsey (their daughter Hazel) and her nephew Cameron. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved her deeply. To learn more about Stacie please see her memorial put together by famed blues guitarist Chris "Kid" Anderson sung by his wife Lisa. On YouTube type in for Stacie. "Sister" This is my grief. Please dont take my grief away. Been sleeping a lot. I wake up to eat. I brushed my teeth this morning. When Reed got home from work today, I changed out of the pjs I've worn since Sunday night and into my bathing suit. I sat in the sun. Tiny rainbows trapped in sprinkler droplets....hundreds of them. I think to myself "Sister". Running through sprinklers and diving onto a slip n slide..."Sister". Drinking hose water after a water gun fight with her nephews..."Sister". Going to the plunge in San Bernardino and taking a break to eat watermelon...."Sister". Going to the beach thousands of times, coming home and falling asleep before we'd make dinner...."Sister". Swimming at the Mission Inn before my wedding..."Sister". She is everywhere. She is in every blade of grass. Every grain of sand. Every insect. Every sun kissed freckle on my face...."Sister" I dream of her while awake. I dream of her while asleep. This is my healing. This is my grief. My Sister.





