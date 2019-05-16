|
December 10, 1928 - April 24, 2019 Andrew passed away peacefully April 24, 2019 at his home in Riverside, California at the age of 90 after a long battle with cancer. Born December 10, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of Theodore (Tony) Petroff and Neissy (Nancy) Doinoff. He attended Riverside Community College and obtained an associate degree. He was a top-rated salesman for Turco Products and proudly served his country in the U.S. Armed Forces as a military policeman and expert rifleman. His passions ranged from singing in the barbershop quartet to being an avid boxer, skilled dancer and lastly being an accomplished artist to the very end. He is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn Petroff of 65 yrs strong, his 6 children, Deborah Peterson, Brad Petroff, Sandra Penn, Mark Petroff, Craig Petroff and Renee Petroff, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many other family and friends. Today we honor him as a man who was a fighter, who touched and enriched all of our lives in so many ways. Dad had a unique sense of humor and was a strong proud man whose love was guarded but burst out of him from his big heart when least expected. The only man I know who read the whole dictionary and loved his garlic daily! Things will never be the same but we know in our hearts that Dad is in a better place and we miss him already. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cambridge Hospice in gratitude of their loving care for Andrew in his final days. WL00199460-image-1.jpg,WL00199460-image-2.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 16, 2019