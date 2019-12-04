|
ANDREW DAVIDSON WALES At age 73, Andrew passed away October 16, 2019 in Murrieta, CA. to be with the Lord. The son of Scottish parents, David and Margaret Wales, he was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up in Franklin Park, IL and attended West Leyden HS. Following HS, did two U.S. Navy tours of duty in Vietnam aboard the USS Boston, CAG-1. He then spent 4 years attending the University of Kansas as part of the Navy's elite NESEP program. In 1972 he earned a BS degree in Aerospace Engineering and was commissioned as an officer. In 1973 "Andy" earned his Golden Wings as a Naval Flight Officer and was assigned to San Diego, CA. In 1974, due to a reduction in forces following Vietnam, he was honorably discharged after 9 years of continuous service. Andrew had a successful 45-year career in industrial sales and independent power development working with several companies in management positions. He was the President of the original LA Cogeneration Society, and was involved in many power, cogeneration and energy projects in his career. Andrew is survived by his loving wife, Karen Hearn-Wales; his three children: son Peter (wife Cody), son Ian (wife Jennifer), and daughter Sara (husband Bret). Also, his stepdaughter Jennifer and stepson Jeffrey. He has five grandchildren, Zoli, Duke, Stella, Kyle and Kaleen and a great grandson, Leo. Andrew also is survived by his two sisters, Irene (husband Norman) Buck, and Dorothy (husband Norman) Patinka. Andrew attended Centerpoint Community Church in Murrieta, Ca, a believer in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and loved the fellowship he shared with them. His constant friendly and helpful attitude will be missed by those who knew him. Services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. Family and friends are welcome back to their home 40108 White Leaf Lane, Murrieta, CA 92562.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019