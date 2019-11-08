|
ANDREW (Andy) WOODS Andy was born October 7, 1968 in Gary, Indiana and passed away on October 25 in Murrieta, CA. Andy, his Dad and Mom and two sisters moved to Riverside, CA in 1975. Andy went to Mt. View Elementary school, Sierra Middle School and graduated from Ramona High School in 1987. Andy graduated from the Riverside County Sheriff's Academy in 1990. His first assignment was the Riverside jail, then patrol in Moreno Valley, (which he loved). In 2008, Andy was promoted to Sergeant and transferred to the Southwest Detention Center in Temecula. Andy finished his career with the Sheriff's Department at the Southwest Sheriff's station where he served his community in various roles in handling patrol and training. Andy is survived by his daughter Lauren, and son Jon and his parents Lee and Joan Woods, his sister Teresa Poole (Carlyle) and sister Christine Runyan (Rick) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A "Celebration of Andy's Life" is being held at the Lake Elsinore Storm Diamond Club on Saturday, November 9 from 2 to 5.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019