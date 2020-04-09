Home

On March 25, 2020 Angel Borunda passed peacefully away at his home in San Jacinto, CA. Angel was born on November 11, 1927 in Columbus, N.M. to David and Domatilla Borunda. At age 17 he went to work for the Palomas Land & Cattle Co. and the Victorio Ranch in Hachita. In addition to ranch work, he also worked in the copper and zinc mines in Grant County. Angel became Shop Steward for Local 890. He helped organize the Empire Lead and Zinc strike. Angel and his wife played a significant role in the controversial movie "Salt of the Earth". Angel was preceded in death by his wife Tillie. He is survived by his 3 children: daughters Mary and Gloria; son John; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2020
