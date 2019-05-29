|
06/10/1957 - 05/11/2019 Angela (Navarro) Boring, 61, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home due to health complications. Angela was born in Glendale, California to Eulojio Anthony Navarro and Guadalupe (Perez) Navarro. Angela was the second of four children in the Navarro family. Angela is survived by her husband John Webster Boring, her sibling Cynthia Navarro and many Navarro family relatives in Montana, California, and Hawaii. Angela attended Rosemead public schools and graduated from Mark Keppel High School in 1975. Angela met her husband John in November 0f 2015, joined him in his home in San Jacinto, California and married on September 28, 2017 in the county of Riverside, California. Angela was preceded in death by her father Eulojio Navarro, her mother Guadalupe (Perez) Navarro and siblings Anthony Navarro and Joe Navarro. Angela will be laid to rest with her mother and father on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm in the New Hill Cemetery, Sumptown Road, Anaconda, Deer Lodge County, Montana 59711 with a celebration of life gathering to follow at nearby Washoe Park Pavillion. WL00200960-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 29, 2019