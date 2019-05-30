The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
March 14, 1940 - May 17, 2019 Anita Avellino-Cantwell of Riverside, California peacefully passed away May 17, 2019. Anita was born in Paterson, New Jersey on March 14, 1940 to parents Joseph and Louise Tavoletto. She graduated from Fair Lawn High School in 1958, earned her Bachelor of Arts from William Paterson State College and her Masters of Education from La Verne College. Anita began her long teaching career at St Catherine's school in Riverside, moving to Troth Street Elementary School in 1966. "Miss A" was a cherished classroom teacher, reading specialist, assistant principal, and good friend to all in the Troth Street community. Anita is survived by her loving husband Paul Cantwell of Riverside, daughter Patricia (John) Avellino Dawson of Riverside, son Richard Avellino of Marysville, WA and her sister Josephine Silvestri of Fair Lawn, NJ. Anita is survived and deeply missed by her beloved granddaughters Brianne Bice of Hawaiian Gardens and Katelyn Bice of Riverside. Anita is also survived by many friends and family including her devoted sister-in-law Colleen (Raymond) Sanchez of Riverside. There will be a Rosary and Funeral Mass at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Riverside on Wednesday, June 5 beginning at 10:30 am. Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary WL00201450-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 30, 2019
