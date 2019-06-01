|
Ann Elaine (Herbold) & Ysidro "Dick" Tijerina, Jr. May 14, 1937 - September 5, 2018 (Ann) - November 18, 1933 - May 19, 2019 (Dick) "Together Again, the tears have stopped falling. The long lonely nights are now at an end. The love that we knew is living again. And nothing else matters now, we're together again." Mom was never one who wanted to be fussed over. That was as true in death as it was in her life. In mom's true, selfless fashion, she wanted no fuss or celebration when she passed, not until dad went to join her. His heart and soul went with her on September 5, 2018, and what was left of him followed on May 19, 2019. Mom never even had a proper obituary, so now, I will include her in this heartfelt tribute to them both. Together, as it should be. Together for 65 years, they raised 4 children, who gave them 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, so far! Their selfless ways and their sacrifices along the way never went unnoticed. Kind and generous almost to a fault, they loved their family ferociously! Together, they were the most incredible parents, grandparents and great grandparents any child could ever hope for or be blessed enough to have. Music was a very important part of all of our lives; Dad headlined a couple of bands back in the day and instilled in all of us his deep passion for music. His inspiration and his true love of music played a huge part in the creation of the 5 generations of musicians in our family, mostly guitar players like dad. Together, they shared a life well lived. They created the Double TT Stock Farm, where they bred and raised Champion horses. They were very successful at the racetrack and in the show ring and made many lifelong friendships along the way. They were just those kinds of people!! Very special people. Ann also had a very long and successful career in real estate that spanned decades. Together, they shared their lives with all of us, family and friends, in the most incredible and generous way that will never be forgotten. And now, even though they are gone from this life that we shared so fully, we will (try) not to be sad, because we are just so very happy…. that they're together, again. "And nothing else matters now, we're together, again." Celebration of these two wonderful lives will be held June 22, 2019 at the American Legion Hall at 3888 Old Hamner Avenue in Norco, California, from noon until 6:00 pm. All who knew and loved them are welcome to attend! Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home, Eugene, OR. Please access the online obituary at www.sunsethillseugene.com WL00200700-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 1, 2019